A total of four children were reported dead in two landslides in Antique and La Union, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The first incident transpired around 3am, Sunday at Brgy. Binanuan, Barbaza town in Antique.

PO2 Regor Valenzuela of the Barbaza Municipal Police said the victims were Rosalia Agapito, 6 years old and her brother Andrew Agapito, 3 years old.

Valenzuela said the children were trapped inside their house. Although the neighbors were able to bring them to the nearest hospital, they were pronounced dead on arrival, said Valenzuela.

Last June 20, Insp. Bernabe Oribello, Agoo police chief, in a text message said John Jonard Galleros and his brother, Joseph were buried inside their house at Barangay San Francisco in a landslide around 4 in the morning. They were declared dead on arrival at the La Union Medical Center, said Oribello.

Based on the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 158,509 families or 728, 003 persons were affected in 585 barangays in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region due to monsoon rains from three tropical cyclones.

An estimated P259,130,611 worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture were reported in Regions I, II, III, VI Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of seven cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity.

A total of 2,798 families or 12,063 persons were being served inside the 99 evacuation centers in the affected regions.

Around 156 houses were also affected in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and CAR, 147 of which were partially damaged while nine were destroyed.

As of 5pm, the weather bureau said tropical depression Josie continues to move north-northeastward over the Philippine Sea towards southern Ryukus.

The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring scattered to widespread monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, CAR, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cakabarzon, Mimaropa and western Visayas.

Josie is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday evening or Monday morning. Ella Dionisio/ DMS