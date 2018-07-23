Malacanang on Saturday said the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte will be a “continuation” of his two previous addresses.

“As the Father of the Nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will once again articulate the people’s desire for genuine and meaningful change,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said what sets the 2018 SONA apart from the previous ones is the holding of a pre-SONA Forum which is the “Tatak ng Pagbabago”.

Tatak ng Pagbabago is a three-part series where the administration showed their accomplishments for the last three years.

“Traditionally, the SONA is a highlight of achievements of the previous year but this year’s SONA is all about the essentials on what PRRD intends to do in the next twelve months of his Administration,” Roque said. Ella Dionisio/DMS