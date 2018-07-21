Malacanang condemned on Friday the killing of a radio broadcaster in Albay.

Joey Llana was on his way to DWRZ 828 kHz Zoom Radio Legazpi when shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Penafrancia in Daraga early Friday morning.

“We strongly condemn the killing of radio reporter Joey Llana in Daraga, Albay, as yet another infringement on the rights to life and a free press,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said the Presidential Task Force on Media Security will be relentless in according justice to the victim.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the Philippine National Police and the task force are closely coordinating to immediately resolve the case.

The National Union Journalists of the Philippines, which also condemned the slay, said if proven to be work-related, Llana’s death would be the 12th media killing under President Rodrigo Duterte.

