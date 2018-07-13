The Philippine National Police (PNP) sees politics as one of the possible motive behind the killing of Sapa Sapa, Tawi-tawi Vice Mayor Al-Rashid Mohammad Ali.

"The only strong indication that we have which involved politics is the (case of) vice mayor, the two vice mayor... of Tawi-Tawi and Trece Martires ( Cavite)," PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said Thursday.

"For now, that is the motive that we see. That's one indication but of course we do not want to close in on the political motivation," he added.

Ali is the fourth local government official killed in less than two weeks.

Albayalde said police investigators have not established motives behind the killing of Ali, who was shot in Zamboanga City Wednesday afternoon. His daughter was driving a sports utility vehicle where Ali's security, PO1 Abdulmurib Ilahan Hadjirul, and wife were on board. Hadjirul also died.

"The vice mayor does not have any enemies and they haven't seen other reasons so far, aside from being groomed to replace his father as mayor of their municipality," he said.

Senior Supt. Alan Nazarro, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said he has formed a task group composed of officers and personnel of the Police Regional Office-9 and Zamboanga City cops to investigate the shooting.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public affairs chief of the regional police, said based on initial report the victims were fired upon by two motorcycle riding suspects at the vicinity of Gov. Alvarez, Camino Nuevo, Zamboanga City around 5:05 pm.

"The vice-mayor sustained several gunshot wounds on his chest and was brought to Doctors Hospital for medical treatment... while undergoing treatment the victim was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician," she said.

Galvez said during authorities recovered three empty shells from an alleged cal. 45. Robina Asido/DMS