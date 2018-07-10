Three victims, including a child, died while three were missing after a motorboat capsized off the waters of Camarines Sur on Sunday night.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said based on an initial report an unnamed motorboat was on its way to Barangay San Buena, Buhi, Camarines Sur from Barangay Ipil when it capsized around 7 pm.

Balilo said the PCG has not found out why the motorboat capsized.

He said the motorboat was carrying a total of 12 passengers onboard composed of nine adults and three children.

Balilo said six passengers were rescued while three cadavers were recovered during the search and rescue operation.

Balilo said local officials requested the PCG for more rescue divers and an aluminum boat to augement ongoing search and rescue Monday morning. Robina Asido/DMS