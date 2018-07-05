President Rodrigo Duterte blamed on Wednesday the Church why some of the government's programs, particularly the family planning, have been derailed.

In a speech during the 31st anniversary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City, Duterte did not mention any religious group but he was apparently referring to the Catholic Church.

"To be honest, the family planning, with due respect, I don't want to pick a fight, it has something to do with the objection of religions, not all. I would not mention the faith because again I would not want to quarrel with them," he said.

"You can't get anything from these stupid people, all talk," Duterte added.

The Roman Catholic Church has been opposing the Reproductive Health Law, which was passed in 2012.

Duterte recalled when he was still mayor of Davao City, he distributed contraceptives to his constituents.

Duterte's statement against the Church came as he is set to hold a meeting with Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines President and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles on Monday.

Duterte earlier promised to shut up insofar as the Church is concerned after his attack on God whom he called as "stupid" and on some of the teachings of the Catholic Church, including about the "original sin." Celerina Monte/DMS