Despite his recent tirades against God and the Catholic Church, President Rodrigo Duterte is set to have a dialogue with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque after his meeting with Papal Nuncio Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, the Vatican's representative in the Philippines on Friday night.

Roque did not say when the dialogue between Duterte and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles will take place.

“In my meeting with the Papal Nuncio yesterday night, it was agreed that both state and church should work together for the benefit of the people,” he said.

“It was also agreed that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will have one-on-one dialogue with the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP),” he added.

Roque also noted that “the Papal Nuncio also welcomes further meetings with (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) PRRD.”

Roque, with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella and Pastor Boy Saycon attended the Pope's Day celebration at the Apostolic Nunciature in Malate.

Duterte failed to attend the celebration as he visited the wounded policemen and the wake of the six cops who were killed during the alleged misencounter in Samar province on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS