The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of National Defense (DND) is set to conduct a joint inquiry on the alleged misencounter between the Philippine Army troops and police operatives in Samar province last Monday.

“This is a very unfortunate event that nobody wanted to happen. Together with the DND, we will form a board of inquiry to investigate the incident in order to determine the cause of this unfortunate event and draw up measures to prevent the same from happening again,” DILG OIC-Secretary Eduardo A?o said yesterday.

A?o said the board was tasked to seek answers and summon concerned officials to determine why prior communication and coordination were not made between local military and police forces in the conduct of combat operations in the area.

“There are existing protocols between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in field operations. We will try to determine why these were not followed and if these need review and modifications,” he said.

The alleged misencounter between the Philippine Army 87th Infantry Battalion and members of the 805th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 of PNP was occurred at the vicinity of Sitio Lonoy, Barangay San Roque, Sta Rita, Samar around 9:20 am of June 25.

The firefight that lasted for 20 minutes has resulted to the death of six policemen and the wounding of nine others.

Major. Gen. Raul Farnacio, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, admitted there was a "small lapse" either on the side of the PNP or the Philippine Army

“There is a small lapse… either PNP or Army, I don’t want to pre-empt the investigation, but that will be determined,” he said.

Farnacio added that police operatives coordinated with the military detachment to find out if there are troops operating in the area but police personnel were not able to say they will enter the area of operation.

“We have established coordination every time that they will operate. The usual practice ( is) that there is an official radio message and text message, but what happened this time (is) the only coordination was at the detachment. They coordinated there three days ago,” he said.

“They did not say that they will enter… They asked if there are troops operating inside the area. The detachment commander said there is an ongoing ( operation) in the area,” he added.

A?o also assures the families of the slain policemen of the immediate release of financial assistance due them under the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program.

“We are really very saddened by this incident as both troops were just doing their jobs of going against lawless elements and protecting the community,” he said.

“On behalf of the DILG and the PNP leadership, my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the policemen who died during this unfortunate incident. I have already given specific instructions to the PMO ( Program Management Office) to expedite the release of the benefits and assistance to help you cope in this hour of bereavement,” he added.

According to the DILG the program covers four levels of assistance, “a Special Finance Assistance (SFA) will be granted in two tranches to the beneficiaries of killed in action/killed in police operation (KIA/KIPO) in the amount of P500,000; to wounded in action/wounded in police operation (WIA/WIPO) with total permanent physical disability (TPPD) in the amount of P250,000; and to WIA/WIPO with major and minor injuries in the amount of P100,000.”

The agency also noted there “will also be generous Shelter Assistance to families of KIA/WIPO and WIA/WIPO with TPPD worth P450,000; Health Care Assistance through coverage of premiums from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) worth P2,400 per year, and maintenance medicines provided by the Department of Health for qualified beneficiaries of KIA/KIPO personnel; and Educational Assistance in the provision of annual stipends for up to two children or other beneficiaries of KIA/KIPO and WIA/WIPO with TPPD."

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde has also instructed Eastern Visayas PNP Director, Chief Supt Mariel Magaway to facilitate the processing and speedy release of all benefits due to the families of the deceased PNP personnel and attend to the medical needs of the wounded cops.

“I extend the deepest sympathy of the PNP to the families of the six young men who died in that unfortunate incident in Sta. Rita, Samar, even as I assure the surviving kin of all possible assistance of the PNP to ease their grief, including a full dress investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS