Despite criticisms for his remark, calling God as "stupid," President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that it is his freedom to choose on whether or not he believes in God.

In a speech in Cagayan de Oro City during the oath taking of newly-elected village barangay captains in Region X, Duterte slammed those lawmakers who have been using his statement to criticize him.

"Some senators, they are taking against me the cudgels for saying your God is stupid. That's true," he said, but explained his statement was in connection with Australian nun Patricia Fox, who is facing deportation case for allegedly speaking in a rally in Davao City.

"I said your God is not my God because your God is stupid. Mine has a lot of common sense," he said.

"Why do you have to talk about religion? If I choose not to believe in any god, what's the fucking thing about it? It's the freedom to choose," Duterte added.

But he said he believes in a "universal being," a God who is perfect and not the God, who allowed Adam and Eve to commit sins.

"I believe in a universal being. There is somebody there more supreme than the rest of gods of men. It's really existing because if not, with all the billions and trillions of stars, if nobody controls them, all of us have already exploded," Duterte said.

Some groups, including some opposition senators, have been criticizing Duterte for his "blasphemous" words against God. Celerina Monte/DMS