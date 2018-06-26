Malacanang blamed on Monday former President Benigno Aquino III for "militarization" in the South China Sea.

In a press briefing in Cagayan de Oro, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said China now controls Scarborough or Panatag Shoal after Aquino sent a Navy ship to the area in April 2012.

"Let us not forget that (former) President Aquino was the first to militarize that (Panatag) because he sent a Navy (ship), that's why since then, the Chinese have never left the Scarborough or Panatag," he said.

A standoff occurred between the Philippine and Chinese ships in April 2012 in Scarborough.

The tension was only lessened when the Philippines and China decided to pull out their vessels in the area.

However, China immediately sent its Coast Guard ship back in Scarborough and shooed away the Philippine Coast Guard ship and even the Filipino fishermen in the area.

The Philippines has been claiming the Scarborough as it is within the 200 nautical miles of its exclusive economic zone, while China has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea through its nine-dash line.

This prompted the Aquino administration to bring the case before the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal, questioning China's historic and sovereign right in the area through the nine-dash line.

In July 2016, shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office, the arbitration court declared China's nine-dash line as illegal. Beijing, despite being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, did not participate in the arbitration case and decided to ignore the arbitration court's ruling.

Despite the decision in favor of the Philippines, Duterte has decided to put it at the back burner and take a soft stance towards China, which became more aggressive on its activities in the South China Sea.

China has occupied eight reefs and shoals and even constructed artificial islands in the South China Sea, including those within the Philippine EEZ.

Some quarters have been criticizing Duterte for his attitude towards China.

But according to Roque, if the Duterte administration would use force against China, the situation could worsen.

"If we're going to use force, like what (former) President Aquino did, which was the reason why the Chinese are now in Panatag - that sending of a Navy ship - that will result to military confrontation, which we are trying to avoid," Roque said.

Echoing Duterte, he said the government never gave away any part of the Philippine territory.

He added that Duterte would not apologize over his "friendly" policy towards China and the territorial dispute could only be resolved through diplomacy. Celerina Monte/DMS