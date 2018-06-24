Police officers in Metro Manila cannot invite loiterers who have not violated city and municipal ordinances, said the director of the National Capitol Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said he gave the order to the 29,000 police officers in Metro Manila following allegations of human rights abuses in the conduct of anti-criminality operations against idlers on the streets.

“We issued guidelines that we will not arrest or bring to the police station those without violations,” he said in an interview with reporters in Quezon City.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday night loitering is not a crime but if persons are drinking on the streets, they would be arrested.

Minors violating curfew will not be accosted if they are with adults, said Eleazar.

In Quezon City, a total of 341 persons were rounded up since Friday for violating ordinances and other laws.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., director of the Quzon City Police District, said 87 are minors who were “rescued” or violate the ordinance on curfew.

The operations took place from 5 am Friday until 5 am Saturday.

At least 7,000 persons in Metro Manila have been rounded up for offenses related to ordinances.