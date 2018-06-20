Malacanang clarified on Tuesday that Norway is still the facilitator in the peace talks between the Philippine government and the communist rebels.

In a press briefing in Cotabato City, Roque, however, insisted that if there will be peace negotiation with the National Democratic Front (NDF), it should be held in the Philippines.

Roque made the clarification after Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, who has been in Norway, issued a statement denying media reports that Norway was no longer the facilitator in the peace talks.

In a press briefing on Monday, Roque said that peace talks should be held in the country and when asked of what would happen to Norway as facilitator, he indicated that the foreign government would no longer have a role.

Dureza, in a statement, said he was in Oslo to attend an International Forum on Conflict Mediation and to express the Philippine gratitude for Norway’s significant and continuing support to the long drawn peace negotiations with the left.

"I am also here to explain to them the reason why the planned resumption of the peace talks discussed during backchannel meetings, was reset," he added.

Duterte decided not to push with the peace talks with the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army, supposedly scheduled on June 28 to conduct consultations with the public.

"Norway, inspite of the challenges we face in the long negotiations have remained patient, resilient and steadfast in its help to the Filipino people," he said.

Roque said Norway "can still have a role in the ongoing peace talks with the CPP-NPA."

He said what he was emphasizing was that "a third party facilitator does not have to be abroad to facilitate the peace talks." Celerina Monte/DMS