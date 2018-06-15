A policeman was arrested in an entrapment operation in Pasig City on Thursday morning.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force, said the arrested policeman was SPO1 Adonis Corpuz, assigned at Traffic Management Unit of the Eastern Police District (EPD).

Caramat said the suspect was arrested in a joint entrapment operation by CITF operatives, elements of Eastern Police District ? Special Operations Unit (EPD-SOU) and the Intelligence Group (IG) at 7/11 convenience store, Discovery Building, Life Homes, Rosario, Pasig City around 8:30 am.

“Subject PNP personnel was arrested after receiving from the complainant the marked money amounting to P1,000,” he said.

Caramat said based on a complaint of a terminal dispatcher, Corpuz was allegedly collecting protection money from the UV Express and motorcycle drivers in Pasig City terminals.

“The entrapment operation stemmed from the validated complaint of Mr. Claudio Homicillda, terminal dispatcher, that SPO1 Corpuz was extorting P1,000 as protection money every 15th and 30th of the month from UV Express drivers at Lucky Gold terminal in Rosario, Pasig City and that subject police non commission officer (PNCO) would harass and even threaten to arrest PUV drivers if they failed to pay their dues,” he said.

“Subject PNP personnel is also collecting P500 weekly per Habal-Habal terminal in Pasig City area of responsibility,” he added.

Corpuz was placed under the custody of CITF for documentation and eventual filing of appropriate criminal and administrative cases. Robina Asido/DMS