An alleged most wanted member of New People’s Army (NPA) in central Luzon was apprehended by joint military and police personnel in the province of Bataan on Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command, said the arrested rebel was Juanito Carabeo alias Toktok, 62, a resident of Brgy San Juan, Samal, Bataan.

Nato said Carabeo was arrested by authorities during a synchronized manhunt operation in the vicinity of in Brgy. San Juan, Samal around 4:30 pm.

“He (Carabeo) was a Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army (CPP/NPA) member with a pending warrant of arrest of murder, rebellion and arson at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 2 Balanga City,” he said.

Nato said Carabeo was brought to Samal municipal police station for documentation and proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS