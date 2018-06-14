Following the reported harassment of the Chinese Coast Guard on Filipino fishermen in Scarborough shoal, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to conduct a dialogue and consultative forum with fishermen in Zambales.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, NOLCOM spokesman, said through the Area Task Force North (ATF-North) of the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), NOLCOM will be co-initiating with the provincial government of Zambales a fishermen’s dialogue and consultative forum on Thursday morning.

“The event was co-initiated to serve as a venue for consultation of the fisherfolks of Zambales with regards to different evolving issues on their livelihood, safety of life at sea and security as well,” he said.

Nato said the government wants to get the sentiments, concerns of the Filipino fishermen.

“The purpose of the activity is to engage the local fisherfolks in order to bring to the concerned government agencies for appropriate actions. Likewise, this aims to promote safety of life at sea, raise awareness among our countrymen and promote sovereignty over our maritime areas in Northern Luzon,” he said.

“We have to get their sentiments, air their concerns for us to assist them in bringing issues to concerned government agencies,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS