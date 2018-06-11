Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has said that she would be joining President Rodrigo Duterte in his future foreign trips to ensure that his controversial kiss would not happen again.

Duterte-Carpio made the statement during an interview at the sidelines of the groundbreaking of the Provincial Capitol Complex of Davao Occidental on Friday.

"The reason why? To prevent the President from getting involved in another lip-locking incident that might stir another controversy back home," she said.

She specifically cited the verbal tussle between Presidential Communications Operations Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson and actress and television host Kris Aquino.

Aquino slammed Uson for coming out with a video on her Facebook page showing that even late Senator Benigno Aquino II was kissed on the lips by his woman-supporter before he went out of the plane that brought him to Manila where he was also assassinated in 1983.

Uson made a video as her way of defending Duterte who received criticisms after he kissed on the lips a married Filipina on the stage during his meeting with the Filipino community in his recent trip to South Korea.

Duterte-Carpio urged the Presidential Management Staff to send her an invitation to join her father on his next trips.

"When I heard that there was an incident in Korea, I thought of writing the Office of the Presidential Management Staff. Can you please, please send me an invitation everytime you have events to make sure that Kris Aquino and Mocha Uson will not fight over PRD (Duterte) again," she said.

She added that she would join in the foreign trips as she expressed her willingness to shoulder her own expenses.

"Next time, I will join the President's trips and will spend my own money - just to make sure that the kissing incident will not happen again," she added. DMS