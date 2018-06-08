Malacanang defended on Thursday President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to reappoint some government officials whom he previously sacked due to alleged corruption.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the campaign of the President against corruption is "very clear."

He cited more than 20 people have been dismissed by the president and most of them were close to him.

"It's true that there were those who were reappointed but based from my count, they're just three, out of more than 20," Roque said.

He said those who were bringing the issue were apparently using it for their political agenda.

"In the first place, it's political season obviously. Expect more statements like these from those seeking re-election," he said.

Opposition Senator Paolo "Bam" Aquino has accused Duterte of giving mixed signals as far as the anti-corruption drive of the administration is concerned because of recycling his appointees.

Aquino is expected to seek re-election in the 2019 mid-term polls.

Duterte has reappointed Jose Gabriel La Vina to government.

La Vina was removed as commissioner of the Social Security System due to alleged corruption. But he was later appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Tourism.

Duterte has transferred La Vina to the Department of Agriculture as one of its undersecretaries, with his appointment paper signed on June 6.

Duterte also earlier appointed Nicanor Faeldon as deputy administrator of the Office of the Civil Defense after he quit as Customs commissioner.

Faeldon resigned from the Bureau of Customs after he was implicated in the P6.4 billion shabu smuggling from China into the port of Manila.

He also reappointed to government posts other individuals he earlier sacked, such as those from the BOC and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor.

Asked if there were efforts from the government to file charges against those who were fired from their posts due to alleged corruption, Roque said the Office of the Ombudsman, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs are handling the matter. Celerina Monte/DMS