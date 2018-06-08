Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said President Rodrigo Duterte wants to acquire more FA50s for the Philippine Air Force.

“We still have to talk about it here with senior leaders, but that is what our … wants, even our president when he saw that it is effective, its number may increase. We may add another 12 (FA-50’s) but it depends on the build-up of our air force,” Lorenzana told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday.

It can be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the acquisition of the FA50 fighter attack aircraft as being a waste of money but the FA50 was considered as the game changer during the Marawi siege.

“The acquisition of FA-50, one of PAF’s workhorses that was considered by AFP ground commanders as the game changer during the Marawi campaign, will soon be sharing attention with multi-role fighters that are planned to be acquired by the Philippine Air Force,” said Major Aristides Galang Jr, Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesman said previously.

In his presentation during the Philippine Air Force Symposium Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez said a total of 314 sorties were made by FA-50s during the Marawi siege.

Other aircraft used during the siege included OV-10 and SF260 which made a total of 294 sorties, and AW109 with 500 sorties. Robina Asido/DMS