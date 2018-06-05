President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Philippine Health Insurance Corp. head Celestina Ma. Jude dela Serna after the Commission on Audit questioned her travel expenses.

Duterte appointed Roy Ferrer as acting president and chief executive officer of PhilHealth.

Prior to his appointment, Ferrer was a member of PhilHealth board.

Ferrer's appointment paper was signed on June 1 but was only made public on Monday.

PhilHealth is an agency under the Department of Health.

COA has questioned Dela Serna's P627,000 travel expenses to and from Tagbilaran and Manila since she became the PhilHealth officer-in-charge in April 2017.

Her expenses include plane fares, terminal fees, and hotel/lodging accommodations, according to COA.

COA also flagged Dela Serna's excessive allowances. Celerina Monte/DMS