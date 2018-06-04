National Capital Region Police Office chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday said around 5,000 police officers will be deployed to various schools as classes open on Monday, June 4.

Eleazar said they will be augmented by almost 4,000 force multipliers, such as barangay tanods and private security guards.

Police enforcers will be deployed in the vicinity of the schools to prevent criminals from victimizing students whom he advised not to bring expensive gadgets.

“Just a reminder for our parents and students, let’s not give the criminals a chance (to do a crime). The police have a responsibility, everyone has a responsibility, let’s help each other,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS