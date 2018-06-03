A suspected drug pusher was killed in a shoot-out with Novaliches police early Saturday, a police report said.

In a report by the Quezon City Police District to the National Capitol Region Police Office, a man described between 40-45 years old shot it out operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Novaliches Police during a buy-bust operation at 1 am in Florentina St., Nitang, Barangay Gulod.

"Upon sensing that he was transacting with undercover cops, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired at the poseur buyer but missed. Other operatives in the area returned shots resulting in the death of the suspect, " the police report said.

Seized were a loaded caliber .38 revolver with fired cartridges, four sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money, the report added..

Fifteen other drug suspects were arrested in different police stations in Quezon City. DMS