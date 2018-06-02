President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order institutionalizing the Emergency 911 hotline as the nationwide emergency answering point, replacing Patrol 117.

EO No. 56, signed on May 25, said there is a need to change Patrol 117 hotline to Emergency 911 to "conform with international standards on emergency numbers for public telecommunication networks."

"There is a need to improve public safety services and existing peace and order and public safety mechanisms by providing a clear command structure for responsibility and accessibility, and by encouraging and facilitating the prompt deployment of a seamless nationwide communication infrastructure for emergency services," the EO read.

The Department of Interior and Local Government shall have the direct control of the Emergency National Hotline Public Safety Answering Center (National Call Center).

"The local government units are enjoined to establish and run local 911 call centers within their area of jurisdiction using their own funds. These local 911 call centers shall, however, be under the supervision of the National Call Center," the EO said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police are the primary service responders.

On the other hand, the major support service responders are the Departments of Public Works and Highways, Health, and Transportation, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and LGUs, among others.

The Emergency 911 Commission shall serve as the policy-making body and overseer of the Emergency 911 National Program. The DILG Secretary is the chairperson of the Commission, while the Department of Information and Communication Secretary is the vice chairperson. Celerina Monte/DMS