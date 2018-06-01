A re-elected barangay councilor was killed by members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Agusan Del Norte on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

Capt. Al Anthony Pueblas of the 402nd Infantry Brigade said the victim as Edgar Rosal Panisan, 40, first councilor of Brgy. Mahaba, Cabadbaran who is an active Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) of their barangay.

Pueblas said the victim, a re-elected barangay councilor, was shot to death by members of the Guerilla Front - 21C of North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) at the vicinity of Brgy Mahaba, Cabadbaran City around 12:45 am.

“While serving his constituents during their barangay fiesta celebration, the victim was shot by the NPA hitting his left chest which caused his instantaneous death”, he said.

Lt. Col. Gleen Joy Aynera, commander of the Army’s 29th Infantry Battalion, ensured justice for the barangay councilor will be served.

"We strongly condemn the communist terrorists. This terrorist and criminal act is their treacherous way to show their unreasonable cause,” Aynera said. “Communist terrorists tell all lies and false accusations. We will ensure that justice will be served.”

Aynerea said Pamsan topped the recent barangay elections. Robina Asido/DMS