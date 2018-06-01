A Cebu town mayor who is in President Rodrigo Duterte's list of politicians involved in illegal drugs accidentally shot himself on Wednesday, police said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said Thursday based on an initial report Daanbantayan, Cebu Mayor Vicente Loot sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg around 8:40 pm.

Loot was at Brgy. Lanao in Daanbantayan to attend a wake when he accidentally fired a pistol and hit his leg while onboard a vehicle.

“He is the one who hit himself because he put aside a gun of his aide when he boarded the vehicle. Unknowingly the firearm was loaded and it hit his leg,” said Albayalde.

He said Loot was brought to Daanbantayan District Hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to Cebu Doctors Hospital. Loot is out of danger, said Albayalde.

“There is no bone damage. So he is out of danger and already transferred to Cebu hospital,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS