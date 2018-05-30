A barangay chairman and two others were apprehended in a law enforcement operation in the province of Batangas on Tuesday morning.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Calabarzon region police director, said arrested were Barangay Sta. Clara chairman Jay Castillo Monterola, 41, a native of Sto. Tomas Batangas.

Eleazar said Monterola was apprehended at his residence for violating the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition during the implementation of a search warrant issued by Judge Agripino Morga of the Regional Trial Court Branch 29-32 in San Pablo City.

Authorities arrested Crizaldo Castillo, 49, bodyguard, native of Sariayam Quezon and Samuel Gordora, 47, a barangay tanod, native of Eastern Samar believed to be the private armed group of Monterola.

Eleazar said during the implementation of search warrant police operatives confiscated one carbine rifle cal .30; two pieces of carbine magazine with 56 live bullets; two pistols cal .45; six magazines of cal .45 pistol and 43 pieces of cal .45 live ammunition.

He said the recovered firearms, particularly the two cal .45 pistols, will be submitted to PNP Crime Laboratory to find out if the firearms were used on other crimes.

Eleazar said a search warrant against Monterola was requested after police has established he is illegally possessing firearms.

“Our men on the ground have been monitoring the movements of this barangay chairman and upon establishing the facts of him illegally possessing firearms, we immediately requested for the search warrant from Judge Morga,” he said.

Eleazar said Monterola served for two terms as barangay councilor before he was appointed as Officer-In-Charge when Barangay Captain Leoner Angeles filed a leave of absence in October 2016.

“Accordingly during his term as the officer-in-charge, the Sangguniang Barangay passed a resolution approving a quarry activity in their jurisdiction. Angeles upon assuming her post questioned the said resolution that led to dispute between her and Monterola. Few days after, Angeles was killed inside the Barangay Hall,” he said.

Eleazar also noted Monterola was one of the respondents in the murder case of alyas Carding who was killed in front of the Sta. Clara Barangay Hall in 2014.

“Alyas Carding is the father-in-law of Eric Jaurique who was his political opponent in the recently concluded Barangay and SK elections,” he said.

“We are not making conclusions. However, we will conduct an in-depth investigation pertaining to the

circumstances on his alleged involvement on the shooting incidents,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS