An engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) who was abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) last February was freed in Sulu on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said Engr. Enrico Nee was released at the vicinity of Latih, Patikul, Sulu at around 8am.

Sobejana failed to give specific details on the circumstances of Ne's release. But he said the victim was freed “out of pressure.”

“As you know, we really focus in Sulu, employing three brigades under the task force," he said.

Sobejana said the information provided by the two freed female cops by the Abu Sayyaf also helped in securing the release of the DPWH employee.

According to the two policewomen, the Abu Sayyaf bandits were having a hard time in moving their other kidnapped victims from one place to another.

“I have a high expectation that all other victims will be released,” Sobejana said.

Nee was abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group under the leadership of Hatib Sawadjaan in Jolo, Sulu last February 14.

The military has said that there are nine remaining hostages - four Filipinos, three Indonesians, a Dutch and a Vietnamese - in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf. Robina Asido/DMS