Malacanang expressed support on Monday on the move of Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat to look into the contracts entered into by her predecessor.

Puyat, who was recently appointed at DOT, has asked for an audit of the alleged anomalous programs initiated by the DOT and its attached agencies during the stint of Wanda Teo.

"She was appointed with the expressed mandate to do good and to fight corruption and she is doing just that. The President (Rodrigo Duterte) is very pleased," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque when asked of Puyat's action on the alleged corruption in DOT.

He also said the Palace supports Puyat's decision to seek the resignation of the undersecretaries and other appointed officials during Teo's watch.

"Of course all Cabinet secretaries, especially those who are just been appointed enjoy full trust and confidence of the President and we would want them to have a fresh start and we would want them to pick their own management team, so that they can be the most effective in their jobs," he explained.

Teo was forced to resign from her post due to alleged anomalous P60-million advertising contract that the DOT entered into with her brother's firm engaged in the production of television program in state-run People's Television Network. Ella Dionisio/DMS