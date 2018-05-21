A father and his son were hurt in a crocodile attack in Balabac, Palawan province Saturday afternoon.

Philippine National Police Region 4B spokesperson Supt. Imelda Tolentino identified the victims as Rosmin Buara and Karik Asli Buara.

Investigation disclosed that at around 2pm, Karik was preparing their motor banca when about 15 ft. crocodile attacked him.

Tolentino said the victims' house was located near the shore and Karik was about to go fishing when the incident happened.

His mother heard him shouting for help and immediately woke up his father as he was being dragged by the crocodile into the sea.

Rosmin rushed to the sea and stabbed the eye of the crocodile, prompting the animal to release his son.

Both victims sustained wounds in different parts of their body and they were brought to hospital for immediate medication. Ella Dionisio/DMS