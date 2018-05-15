The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) on Monday said the water level at La Mesa Dam dropped to its lowest in five years.

Pagasa hydrologist Aileen Abelardo said Monday the water level was at 72.36 as of 6am.

Abelardo said it will continue to drop and might recover by the end of May or first week of June.

"The elevation in La Mesa Dam hit a five-year low, and it may continue to drop in the following days," she said in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

Manila Water spokesperson Jeric Sevilla said the current level of the dam can be considered as critical but it can still provide water to San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal and elevated portions of Marikina City.

"We have a water treatment facility, the East La Mesa Treatment Plant that directly gets its supply from La Mesa Dam. It supplies San Mateo and Rodriguez in Rizal Province and the elevated portions of Marikina City. With the current low level, these areas still continue to receive 24/7 water supply though at a reduced pressure during peak hours," Sevilla said in an email reply to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

He said Angat Dam remains to be the major source of water for Metro Manila as it accounts for 97 percent.

"At the moment, we are maximizing our allocation given to us from Angat Dam and managing the capability of our water treatment plants to manage our raw water supply. We also have standby deepwell facilities ready to be commissioned/operated to augment supply in the areas supplied by East La Mesa Treatment Plant, in case needed. We, however, are still not using them." he said.

He assured water supply remains normal for the rest of the concession area of Manila Water. Ella Dionisio/DMS