A town mayor in Cebu and his family members, including a son of a Japanese businessman, survived ambush where four others were wounded on Sunday.

Supt. Virgilio Bayon-on, spokesman of the Daanbantayan police, said the attack occurred in the vicinity of New Maya port in Brgy. Maya, Daanbantayan, Cebu around 7:20 am.

Bayon-on said based in initial investigation Mayor Vicente Loot, his wife and seven family members, two drivers and a house helper were on their way to their service vehicle after alighting from a boat when they were fired upon by more or less five suspects.

Loot, a retired chief superintendent, was among the list of politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs which President Rodrigo Duterte revealed in September 2016.

He confirmed that one of those with Loot was his stepson, Sun Shimura, a provincial board member and a son of Japanese businessman.

Bayon-on said the victims were on their way home after attending festivities in Malapascua Island last Saturday.

"The attack took only seconds and the gunmen left immediately, based on report of witnesses. They know that we are on full force," said Bayon-on in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

He said after the attack, the suspects armed with two M16 rifles escaped onboard a white van.

Bayon-on said two drivers, a house helper and a porter were hit by gunshots during the incident.

He identified the wounded victims as Bernabe Ypsor,58, porter, Jeriy Rossel 26, house helper, Arnel Rosario 47, and Ruben Cataneda, 50, both family drivers.

Bayon-on said the victims were initially rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention and later transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for further treatment.

He noted that police investigators recovered 19 empty shells of M16 rifles from the crime scene during the investigation.

Bayon-on said authorities are trying to find out the motive of the attack and identities of the suspects while other police station alerted about the incident and checkpoint operations was immediately establish for the possible apprehension of the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS