Three persons, including a former congressman who was in President Rodrigo Duterte's list of politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs, were shot dead while he addressing a group of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates in Agoo, La Union Saturday night.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said killed were former Congressman Eufranio Eriguel and his bodyguards Bong Tubera and Bobby Ordinario.

Police said the shooting happened about 7 p.m in Barangay Capas as suspects on board a black Mitsubishi Montero and a white Toyota Innova opened fire and fled.

“The victims were brought to La Union Medical Center, Agoo, La Union but were declared dead on arrival by Dr. Joseph Mannix Galimba of said hospital,” Bulalacao said.

Eriguel used to represent the 2nd district in La Union before his wife Sandra was elected congresswoman. He survived a bomb attack on April 2016.

Bulalacao added eight others were wounded. He said “all the police dtations of District 2 are now conducting dragnet operations for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects (while) the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) was requested to process the crime scene.” Robina Asido/DMS