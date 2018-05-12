An alleged Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) commander and ten of his followers surrendered to government troops in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, identified the BIFF commander as Sindatok Delna alyas Motolite, deputy brigade commander of the 2nd BIFF Division.

Encinas said Delna and his followers surrendered to the troops of 33rd Infantry Battalion around 9 am.

He said the group of Delna is based in Paglat at General Salipada Pendatun, Maguindanao.

Encinas said the bandits turned over their firearms to government forces when they surrendered.

The high powered firearms include two M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, five Garrand rifles, one Carbine rifle, and one caliber 50 sniper rifle. Robina Asido/DMS