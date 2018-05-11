President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Eliseo Rio Jr as the acting secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Prior to his appointment, Eliseo was the officer-in-charge of the department. He replaced Rodolfo Salalima who was removed from the post in September 2017 due to conflict of interest.

Salalima's appointment was made on May 8.

Duterte also named Virginia Orogo as the acting secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Before she was named as DSWD chief, she was the agency's undersecretary.

She replaced Judy Taguiwalo who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments. She was also appointed on May 8.

The two still need the CA confirmation. Celerina Monte/DMS