After almost five years, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said more than 1,000 victims of Typhoon Yolanda are classified as missing.

“Officially we still have 1,005 missing during Yolanda, it’s almost five years,” said Edgar Posadas, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) spokesman in a briefing with reporters in Quezon City Thursday.

After more than four years, Posadas said benefits due to the victims are withheld as there is still no formal declaration of their death.

“When I was at the Region 8 there was a meeting of the minds because the lawyers were able to ask for the declaration of death on the Civil Code of the Philippines, that when it is four years already and you were presumed to be a victim of a major disaster, and... you were not be found after all exhaustive efforts you can be declared dead but we need the declaration of the court,” he said.

Posadas explained the relative or the next of kin of each missing victims should file a petition before the court to formally declare the death of their relatives who went missing during Typhoon Yolanda.

“The next of kin should file a petition, individually, but heard from the judge who is in attendance, if it is possible that all of them will be in a single docket, but (the relative) should still file a petition,” he said.

Posadas said benefits due to the victims of Typoon Yolanda include 10 thousand pesos financial assistance from the Office of Civil Defense.

“Aside from the 10 thousand, I think all the entitlements and benefits, the pension, heirs, the right to marry if they are married. All these were included, that is why we are very careful, because what if you declared dead and then suddenly the person appear,” he said.

It can be recalled more than 6,000 victims died when Typhoon Yolanda hit Leyte province on November 8, 2013. Robina Asido/DMS