Malacanang extended on Sunday its deepest sympathies to the family of National Artist for Literature, Dr. Cirilo Bautista, who passed away at the age of 76.

"We remember him as one of the country's most passionate authors, whose devotion to the study of Literature paved the way for more Filipinos to develop their creative talent," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said Bautista's contribution to the continuous growth and progress of Philippine Literature will always be inscribed in the pages of the country's history.

"His teachings and literary works will live on forever," Roque said.

The De La Salle University's Department of Literature where Bautista had been teaching announced of his demise.

Former President Benigno Aquino III conferred Bautista the National Artist award in 2014. Celerina Monte/DMS