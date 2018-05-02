Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of three policemen involved in a confrontation due to a traffic altercation.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said the three policemen were PO1 Rendel Soriano of Caloocan Police Station, PO3 Ralph Soriano of Northern Police District and PO1 Reniel Soriano of Drug Enforcement Group, Camp Crame.

Bulalacao said Albayalde ordered their relief “after their video went viral on the social media confronting a man at his residence after a traffic altercation.”

Bulalacao said the chief of police of Caloocan City has begun investigating the policemen involved in the video.

“Police Senior Supt. Restituto Arcangel, chief of police of Caloocan City, has initiated an investigation against the police officers for alleged grave threat, grave oral defamation and alarm and scandal and violation of the Omnibus Election Code for bearing arms while not in uniform after Mr. Ricardo Malaya and his family members filed complaints against them,” he said.

“The incident was allegedly triggered by a traffic altercation along Mabini St. in Caloocan City initially involving PO1 Reniel Soriano,” he added.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Albayalde also remind policemen to "extend their patience" in serving the public.

“I am reminding all our police officers to extend their patience in dealing with the public especially that we are in public service,” he said.

“I also reiterate that police officers must always showcase discipline and should conduct themselves properly all the times. Again, we will not tolerate any abuse by any police officer and I extend my gratitude to the public for supporting our internal cleansing program,” Albayalde added. Robina Asido/DMS