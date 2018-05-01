An anchorman of a radio station was shot several times in Dumaguete on Monday morning, police said.

Supt. Reymar Tolentin, regional police spokesman said the victim was Edmund Sistoso, a radio anchorman of DYGB FM Power 91.

He said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Aldecoa Drive Brgy. Daro Dumaguete City around 10:30 am.

Tolentin said based on initial investigation Sistoso was disembarking from a motorcycle for hire and about to pay his fare when a man shot him several times.

"Suspect fled onboard with a black getaway motorcycle with unidentified male driver," he said.

Tolentin said the victim was immediately brought to Siliman University Medical Center for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS