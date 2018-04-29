A three-meter bronze statue depicting Filipina comfort women during World War II along Roxas Boulevard was removed Friday night by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for a project that will improve drainage in the area.

People in the area told the Daily Manila Shimbun that the statue was on a truck which sped to an unknown destination.

The Japanese Embassy said they were notified by the Philippine government about the removal of the statue and the former confirmed the statue was removed.

"It's the Philippine government's decision," the Embassy said.

In a statement by the DPWH, it said the comfort women monument was among three removed Friday night "to give way for the improvement of Roxas Boulevard Baywalk Area."

"DPWH will be constructing a lateral drainage at Roxas Blvd. southbound near Pres. Quirino Ave. Reinforced concrete pipes will be installed at that area considered as the lowest elevation in Roxas Blvd," said DPWH.

The reinforced concrete pipes will be directed for an outfall to Manila Bay, DPWH said.

DPWH did not say where the comfort women monument and two similar structures were brought to.

Manila City Hall spokesman Diego Cagahastian, quoting city engineer Rogelio Legaspi, said "there was no plan to relocate the statue."

There was speculation that the statue, unveiled in December 8 2017, would be removed when a backhoe was seen near it last week.

Cagahastian said the backhoe was there because of a drainage project.

Gabriela, an alliance of Filipino women, "strongly condemned the removal of the comfort woman statue."

"This is a desecration of Filipino women's dignity as it casts a foul insult on hundreds of Filipinas sex slaves victimized under the Japanese occupation," the statement said. DMS