Malacanang welcomed on Friday the historic summit between South Korean Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it was almost sure that Southeast Asian leaders, who are holding a retreat in Singapore would issue a statement.

"Of course, everyone is relieved because we're looking nuclear encounter in our background," he said.

On the part of the Philippines, he said there could be a relief, noting that there were instances in the past that when North Korea filed missile, parts of it landed off Philippine waters.

During the meeting between the two Korean leaders, they agreed for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Celerina Monte/DMS