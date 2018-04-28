The signing of a labor agreement for the protection of the household workers in Kuwait is now "up in the air," Malacanang admitted on Friday.

In a press briefing in Singapore, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte would make an announcement regarding Kuwait following the increasing spat between the two countries when he returns to Davao City.

"I do not know anymore what will happen to the MOU (memorandum of understanding). Everything is now up in the air," Roque said when asked of the labor deal the government has been working out with Kuwait.

A bilateral spat between the two countries started after a Filipina domestic helper was found dead inside a freezer last February, prompting Duterte to implement a total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

In an apparent move to mend ties, the two countries started negotiations on a labor deal, which includes minimum conditions for the protection of domestic household workers from possible abuse.

But over the weekend, a video of a covert rescue operations of allegedly abused Filipino workers in Kuwait was released by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

This irked the Kuwait government and Duterte tried to pacify the Gulf state by meeting with its ambassador.

The Philippine government thought everything was settled, but on Wednesday evening, Filipino ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa was expelled and declared persona non-grata.

Some Philippine embassy staff in Kuwait who were involved in the rescue operations are being investigated.

Kuwait said what the Philippine officials did was interference to their sovereignty.

Roque said Duterte would make his announcement regarding Kuwait when he returns to Davao on Saturday from his attendance to Association of Southeast Asian Nations Leaders' Meeting in Singapore.

"He wants to announce it in Philippine soil," he said, noting that it was Duterte himself who crafted the government's "position." Celerina Monte/DMS