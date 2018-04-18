More than a dozen passengers were injured in a vehicular accident in Sorsogon City on Monday afternoon, police said.

Senior Insp. Mahalaleel Palmones, public information officer of the Sorsogon Provincial Police, said based on initial report Jose Gabuna Jazmi, 37, driver of a passenger jeepney lost control of the vehicle along Maharlika Highway, Brgy. Tico around 5:50 pm.

According to initial investigation the vehicle was at Maharlika Highway from Sorsogon City proper going at a fast clip to Cumadcad town when the driver lost control causing the jeep to turn upside-down.

Palmones said a total of 17 passengers sustained injuries in different parts of their body.

They were rushed to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital and Sorsogon Medical Mission Group Hospital by an ambulance and other concerned citizens.

The driver, who was not hurt, was brought to Sorsogon City police station. Robina Asido/DMS