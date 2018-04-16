Authorities on Sunday confiscated about 500 grams of illegal drugs, with an estimated value of P2.5 million, in Pampanga.

Suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu was seized during the search conducted by the joint elements of the Pampanga Provincial Police Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- Region 3 in the residence of certain Akil Imam at Bliss 1, San Vicente, Magalang at around 4am, police said.

Imam, 29, was arrested during the operation. Aside from the illegal drugs, also confiscated were short firearms, and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspect will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS