The Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun implementing the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban on Saturday in connection with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on May 14.

“Gun ban started at exactly 12:01 of April 14, 2018 and will end on May 21, 2018. It is a 38 day gun ban period,” Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, the PNP spokesman, said in text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Police reported two persons were arrested for violating the gun ban.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10197, promulgated September 14, 2017, "during the election period, no person shall bear, carry or transport firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park, private vehicle or public conveyance, even if licensed to carry the same, unless authorized in writing by the Commission."

According to the Comelec only the “regular members of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies of the Government who are duly deputized in writing by the Commission for election duty may be authorized to carry and possess firearms during the election period.”

The Comelec also required police, military and other law enforcers should be on duty and in proper uniform when carrying their firearms.

“When in the possession of firearms, the deputized law enforcement officer must be in full uniform showing clearly and legibly his name, rank and serial number, which shall remain visible at all times, and in the actual performance of his election duty in the specific area designated by the Commission,” it stated.

The PNP has arrested two alleged violators of the gun ban.

In a report, Jonathan Sison, 33, resident of Brgy Cabahug in Cadiz City was arrested by police in a checkpoint at the vicinity of Brgy. Zone 4

“Suspect was wearing PNP athletic uniform with markings "PULIS" when arrested,” it stated.

Authorities confiscated “one Smith and Wesson revolver Magnum 357 without serial number with five live ammo in its cylinder” from his possession.

“(The) subject person is detained at Cadiz City Police Station for proper disposition,” the report noted.

Around 12:25 a.m., Fernando Garcia III, 59, was caught at a security checkpoint with a .9mm pistol while on board a Toyota Altis in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

The PNP is monitoring at least 5,744 barangays for possible poll-related violence as part of security measures during the election season. Robina Asido/DMS