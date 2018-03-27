Two graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Monday filed a case of serious physical injury against nine cadets who allegedly mauled them and four others in a ceremony after their commencement exercise on March 21 in Cavite.

In a police report, Inspectors Ylam Lambenecio and Arjay Divino executed complainant-affidavit against the nine suspects. They are Second Class Cadets Donald Kissing, Delos Santos, Jem Camcam Peralta, Clint John Baguidodol, Paul Christopher de Guzman Macalalad, Loreto Aquino Tuliao Jr, Calamba, Coplat and Amanon.

Their complaint-affidavit was signed by Proseector Reiner Luna of the Cavite provincial prosecution office.

The four other graduates did not file any case. These are Inspectors Mark Kevin Villares, Floyd Traquena, Jan Paul Dalapus and Arjay Cuasay, the police report said.

In their complaint-affidavit, the two PNP graduates were met by some members of the cadet corps after their graduation. The cadets were to perform the lifting and dunking ceremony which is a tradition for the new graduates, it said.

"The suspects together with other unidentified members of the cadet corps who were wearing bonnets/masks, holding pieces of hard objects, empty plastic container, short containing hard object, rattan batons and other hard objects rushed and in a frenzied manner, mobbed and attacked the six newly graduates inflicting bruises, black-eye, burned skin and lacerated wounds on the different parts of their bodies," it said.

"The victims were brought to the PNPA Medical Treatment for treatment," it added.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered an investigation on the incident and ordered that the tradition of lifting and dunking be stopped.

“I would like to make this clear. I am not a part of the PNPA. It is not under me. It is directly under the PPSC ( Philippine Public Safety College) under (retired) Gen. (Ricardo) De Leon. So my course of action was I talked to Gen. Leon and also to Gen. (Joseph) Adnol, the PNPA director, that this practice should be stopped. This tradition should be stopped,” said Dela Rosa.

“That kind of tradition is not good. It's sad to say, it promotes cycle of violence because if this does stop this will happen every year,” he added. DMS