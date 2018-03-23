Japan is set to transfer three additional Beechcraft King Air TC-90 aircraft to Philippine Navy on Monday morning.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said three TC-90s donated by Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD), through the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) will arrive at the headquarters of the Naval Air Group in Sangley Point, Cavite.

Lincuna said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will be guest of honor and speaker during the ceremony.

The event will be attended by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Koji Haneda, along with delegates from JMOD and JMSDF and other Philippine Navy officials.

“These TC90 aircraft are in addition to the two units previously transferred to the Philippine Navy last year and will complete the whole project involving five units of TC90 aircraft pursuant to the agreement between the Philippines and Japan,” Lincuna said.

The first two units of the TC90 aircraft arrived in the Philippines on March 27, 2017.

One of these first two units with tail number 390 was commissioned to the Philippine Navy on November 2017 and made its maiden mission under the Northern Luzon Command through patrol over Scarborough Shoal last January 31, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS