President Rodrigo Duterte teased on Wednesday Vice President Leni Robredo, saying he hoped that more graduation ceremonies would come so he could see her again.

Duterte and Robredo were present in the 39th commencement exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy "Maragtas" Class of 2018 in Silang, Cavite.

"Vice President Maria Leonor 'Leni' Robredo, this is the third time that I have greeted you, my lady," he said, citing they saw each other during the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy on March 18 in Baguio City, and at the 121st anniversary of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Tuesday.

In both occasions, they were seated beside each other.

"I hope there will be more graduation rites so that I can see you again. I love to see my Vice President," Duterte told Robredo as the audience laughed.

Robredo used to be a member of Duterte's Cabinet as head of the Housing Urban Development and Coordinating Council. But she quit in late 2016 after she was told by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. not to attend anymore the Cabinet meetings.

Robredo belongs to the opposition Liberal Party. Celerina Monte/DMS