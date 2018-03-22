At least 19 people died while 21 were injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Occidental Mindoro Tuesday night.

In a report, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Mimaropa said a Dimple Star bus with plate number TYU 708 driven by Albert Panganiban was traversing the national highway in Brgy. Batong Buhay, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro when the incident happened around 9 pm.

In a report, Superintendent Gregardo Villar, Occidental Mindoro Provincial Public Information Officer said based on initial investigation the bus was travelling northwards from San Jose to Abra De Ilog when the vehicle allegedly went out of control and fell off a cliff upon reaching the downward portion of the highway near the Patrick bridge.

Villar said the ravine where the bus fell is about 15 to 20 meters deep.

In its report, the OCD said 19 people died, including the bus driver and conductor identified Erwin Estipona Ebuenga, 40, a resident of Paranaque City.

Police identified other fatalities as Leaflor De Pedro Boriado, Cely Fama, Marciano Ramos, Rudy Bacani, Teresita Tupagan, Elizabeth Dela Cruz, Verginia Ramos, Lolita Bayle, Ansemia Gomez, Gilbert Laguardia Jr. Robert Joso, Josie Salcedo, Judith Gabuco, Nelie Alvaro, Gloria Gabuco, Rodolfo Santiago and Percival Flores.

The report also shows the 21 injured victims include 10 female and 11 male passengers.

Villar said six passengers were brought to San Sebastian District Hospital while 15 others were being treated at Mamburao Provincial Hospital, both in Occidental Mindoro.

The OCD said the police are still conducting investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) served a 30-day preventive suspension against Dimple Star. Robina Asido/DMS