The Duterte administration would ask Congress to allow the utilization of the P1.16 billion worth of refund from a pharmaceutical firm to be used in assisting recipients of the Dengvaxia vaccine, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said his office, in coordination with the Department of Health, would make the request to the House committee on appropriations.

"The assistance to Dengvaxia vaccinees intends to address the needs of 870,000 Dengvaxia recipients. This shall cover the medical assistance program for hospitalization, as well as the outpatient health services for Dengvaxia vaccinees," he said.

Zuellig Pharma, the local distributor of Sanofi Pasteur, refunded the government P1.16 billion. The refund was made by the pharmaceutical company to cover the amount of the unused Dengvaxia vaccines.

Specifically, the program will address the needs of Dengvaxia recipients through interventions, such as P131,805, 200 for the salary, transportation, and communications allowance to 325 Health Education and Promotion Offices for March to December 2018; P261,000,000 for the distribution of medical kits to Dengvaxia vaccines; and P768,904,800 to medical assistance for Dengvaxia patients and out-patient care package.

DBM said the outpatient care package, worth P500 per vaccinee, includes a complete blood count (CBC), NS1 antigen test, urinalysis, medications and other laboratory tests as needed.

The medical kits, worth P300 per vaccinee, includes one thermometer, one mosquito repellent, two bottles of multivitamins, and one package bag, it added. Celerina Monte/DMS