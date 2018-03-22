まにら新聞ウェブ

3月22日のまにら新聞から

Galvez, Madrigal ''strongest'' bets to be AFP chief: Lorenzana

［ 189 words｜2018.3.22｜英字 ］

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana named two strong candidates to be the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“There are several candidates... (Lt.) Gen. (Benjamin) Madrigal (Jr.) of (Eastern Mindanao Command) Eastmincom, (Lt.) Gen. Carlito Galvez of (Western Mindanao Command) Westmincom,” he said in a television interview on Tuesday.

“They are the strongest candidates there,” he added.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero's term was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte until April 24, 2018. Guerrero reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 on December 17, 2017.

Guerrero became AFP chief of staff after Gen. Eduardo Ano retired in October 2017

Lorenzana said Army Chief Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista is also among the contenders.

“The (Board of Generals) BOG will submit five names to the president through (Secretary of National Defense) SND, the president will pick his choice,” he said.

“My preference is irrelevant because it will be the president who will choose. Besides, all of the three stars are all qualified. I know them all and I am sure whoever will be chosen will do a good job,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS