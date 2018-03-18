The head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) management oversight and legislative body "expressed concern" Friday over the Philippines' decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute and calls on the country to address its concern before the Assembly of States Parties.

The statute is the founding treaty of the ICC.

"I regret this development. A State Party withdrawing from the Rome Statute would negatively impact our collective efforts towards fighting impunity", said Kwon O-Gon, president of the Assembly of States Parties in a statement in the ICC website.

"The ICC needs the strong support of the international community to ensure its effectiveness. I encourage the Philippines to remain as a party to the Rome Statute," he said.

The Assembly of States Parties is composed of representatives of countries which have ratified or acceded to the Rome Statute.

Kwon recalled that the Philippines has participated actively in the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute since becoming a State Party in 2011, and as recently as December 2017 had publicly reaffirmed its support for the principles of the Rome Statute and the Court.

"All States Parties have the opportunity to voice their concerns before the Assembly, and I call on the authorities of the Philippines to engage in dialogue in this regard", Kwon said.